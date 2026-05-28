Tamil Nadu plans Tamil-focused AI models to boost regional innovation

CHENNAI: In a bid to establish itself as a regional hub for artificial intelligence (AI), the state is planning to develop large language models (LLMs) tailored for Tamil computing, while ramping up investments in graphics processing infrastructure and overseas academic partnerships. In this regard, the government is looking to tie up with many organisations, including the National University of Singapore.

Pradeep Yadav, additional chief secretary and head of the state’s newly expanded artificial intelligence, information technology and digital services department, told TNIE the government is working towards building Tamil-language AI tools, datasets and digital public infrastructure, an initiative that comes amid rising global interest in vernacular AI ecosystems and concern among Indian policymakers about dependence on English-centric models dominated by global technology giants.