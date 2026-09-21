Tamil Nadu plans SDG clubs to turn students into sustainability leaders

The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission (SPC) has prepared a practical guide for establishing Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) clubs in educational institutions, with the aim of encouraging students to take an active role in sustainability and community development.

The proposed framework seeks to establish SDG clubs in schools, colleges and universities as platforms where students can move beyond classroom-based learning and participate in practical initiatives addressing social, economic and environmental concerns. The clubs will be linked to the United Nations' 17 SDGs and are expected to translate the global goals into activities relevant to local communities.