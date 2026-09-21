Tamil Nadu plans SDG clubs to turn students into sustainability leaders

The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission (SPC) has prepared a practical guide for establishing Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) clubs in educational institutions, with the aim of encouraging students to take an active role in sustainability and community development.
The proposed framework seeks to establish SDG clubs in schools, colleges and universities as platforms where students can move beyond classroom-based learning and participate in practical initiatives addressing social, economic and environmental concerns. The clubs will be linked to the United Nations' 17 SDGs and are expected to translate the global goals into activities relevant to local communities.
According to the guide, each club will have a defined structure comprising an institutional head, advisory board, staff coordinator, student coordinator and student goal champions. Students can take responsibility for individual SDGs and work with their peers to create awareness and undertake projects related to their chosen goals.
The SPC has suggested different activities based on students' age groups. Primary school students could participate in storytelling, games, art and craft, gardening, waste-sorting activities and water-saving initiatives. Middle school students could take part in debates, workshops, eco-club activities, community service and project-based learning. For secondary school students, the activities could include student-led governance, sustainable campus projects, climate campaigns, entrepreneurship, field visits and collaborative projects.
The guide also proposes a 'Young SDG Heroes Club' for children aged six to 10. The initiative would involve short, regular sessions led by teachers, with parental participation. Activities would include visual learning, storytelling, gardening, litter-free campaigns and educational visits.
For college students, the clubs are envisaged as platforms for research, internships, innovation challenges, project-based learning, volunteering and policy engagement. Students could collaborate with local governments, NGOs, professionals and alumni on issues such as waste management, clean water, renewable energy and sustainable urban development.
Community participation is another key component of the proposed framework. SDG clubs could organise waste segregation drives, water conservation projects, health-awareness campaigns, tutoring programmes, tree planting, neighbourhood clean-ups and lake and pond restoration initiatives. The clubs may also work with Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies on surveys, awareness programmes and community mobilisation.
The guide emphasises gender inclusivity and accessibility, calling for equal representation in leadership and participation of students from disadvantaged backgrounds and students with disabilities.
To assess the performance of the clubs, the SPC has proposed a 100-point scorecard covering governance, awareness activities, community engagement, partnerships, student capacity building, research, innovation and campus sustainability.
The framework aims to make sustainability a continuing part of students' academic and extracurricular experience while giving them opportunities to address challenges in their own communities.