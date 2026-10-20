Tamil Nadu plans overseas education funding for students at top 100 global universities

How would students fulfil the three-year commitment?

Under the proposal, beneficiaries would be required to contribute to Tamil Nadu for three years after completing their studies. The government is considering three possible routes to fulfil this obligation.

Graduates could work as policy advisers or consultants to the state government, serve as visiting faculty at higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu, or establish enterprises and invest in the state.

The arrangement is intended to ensure that public funding for overseas education produces benefits beyond the individual recipient. Graduates could bring international research experience and specialised knowledge into government departments, universities and businesses.

However, the precise nature of the service requirement, its duration and the consequences of failing to meet the conditions have not yet been finalised.

Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar told that the department was consulting stakeholders before settling the scheme's terms. “We are working on how to implement the scheme efficiently. It needs to be designed carefully, taking into account the concerns and feedback of students who go abroad for higher education. If the conditions imposed by the state are perceived as cumbersome or burdensome by the students, then the scheme may not achieve its intended objectives. We have to be very careful about it,” he said.