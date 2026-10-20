Tamil Nadu plans overseas education funding for students at top 100 global universities

The Tamil Nadu government is considering a scheme to fund tuition fees and overseas living expenses for students from the state admitted to the world’s top 100 universities, in return for a three-year commitment to contribute to the state after graduation.
The proposal, titled ‘Respect for Knowledge’, features in the state government’s Vetri Thamizhagam Vision document for the Higher Education Department. The scheme aims to bring back the expertise acquired by students at leading international institutions and use it to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s public institutions, policymaking and economy.
The proposed scheme could cover the full academic and living costs of eligible students pursuing higher education at institutions such as Stanford, Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge. The final framework, including eligibility, university rankings and the selection process, is still being worked out.
How would students fulfil the three-year commitment?
Under the proposal, beneficiaries would be required to contribute to Tamil Nadu for three years after completing their studies. The government is considering three possible routes to fulfil this obligation.
Graduates could work as policy advisers or consultants to the state government, serve as visiting faculty at higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu, or establish enterprises and invest in the state.
The arrangement is intended to ensure that public funding for overseas education produces benefits beyond the individual recipient. Graduates could bring international research experience and specialised knowledge into government departments, universities and businesses.
However, the precise nature of the service requirement, its duration and the consequences of failing to meet the conditions have not yet been finalised.
Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar told that the department was consulting stakeholders before settling the scheme's terms. “We are working on how to implement the scheme efficiently. It needs to be designed carefully, taking into account the concerns and feedback of students who go abroad for higher education. If the conditions imposed by the state are perceived as cumbersome or burdensome by the students, then the scheme may not achieve its intended objectives. We have to be very careful about it,” he said.
How many students could benefit?
The state government estimates that between 35,000 and 40,000 students from Tamil Nadu go abroad for higher education each year. Of these, around 5% to 6% enrol at universities ranked among the world's top 100.
The proposed scheme would therefore target a relatively small group of students, although the number who would qualify would depend on the final eligibility rules and selection process.
Officials are expected to consult students currently studying abroad, alumni of leading global universities and academicians in Tamil Nadu before finalising the scheme.
The government has yet to specify which international ranking system would determine the top 100 institutions. The choice of ranking system would be significant because universities can occupy different positions across global ranking tables.
How is it different from existing overseas scholarships?
Tamil Nadu already operates the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme, which supports eligible students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Adi Dravidar Christian convert communities pursuing postgraduate, doctoral and postdoctoral studies abroad.
Under that scheme, financial assistance can reach Rs 36 lakh a year for eligible students in the lower income slab and Rs 24 lakh a year for those in the next income slab, subject to the scheme's conditions.
The proposed ‘Respect for Knowledge’ initiative has a different stated focus. It links funding to admission at a university among the world's top 100 and requires beneficiaries to contribute to the state after graduation. Its final eligibility criteria and funding limits have not been announced.