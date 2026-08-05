Tamil Nadu plans new higher education policy, to allow four-year undergraduate degrees

Tamil Nadu is set to formulate a new State Higher Education Policy that will introduce four-year undergraduate programmes while creating an independent framework for higher education tailored to the state's priorities. The is the latest step in the state's higher education reforms, as it continues to oppose the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on several counts.

The proposed policy will allow students in arts, science and commerce streams to pursue four-year undergraduate degrees, in line with evolving national and global academic practices. It is also expected to incorporate features such as multiple entry and exit options, greater academic flexibility and interdisciplinary learning.

State Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said, "The state has decided to formulate its own higher education policy. A committee comprising experts and academicians will prepare the draft, which will then be placed before the government."

The proposed policy will allow students in arts, science and commerce streams to pursue four-year undergraduate degrees, in line with evolving national and global academic practices. It is also expected to incorporate features such as multiple entry and exit options, greater academic flexibility and interdisciplinary learning.

Chezhiaan added the state was willing to adopt reforms that benefit students, regardless of whether they form part of NEP 2020, saying, "If there are good features in the National Education Policy, we will adopt them. But we will not implement provisions that go against Tamil Nadu's long-standing education policy."

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed NEP 2020, particularly its three-language formula. The proposed state policy is expected to retain the two-language policy while selectively adopting reforms considered beneficial for students.

The introduction of four-year undergraduate programmes is expected to align Tamil Nadu's universities more closely with the University Grants Commission (UGC) framework, enabling students who complete the fourth year to pursue research-oriented pathways and direct admission to one-year master's programmes, subject to institutional regulations.

Officials said the policy would also focus on improving graduate employability, strengthening research, promoting industry collaboration and giving institutions greater academic flexibility.