The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department plans to establish a central digital repository of research projects completed at state universities, allowing industries, entrepreneurs and startups to identify technologies that could be developed into commercial products.

Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar announced the initiative at the Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Summit 2026, organised jointly by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) and Anna University in Chennai.

Anna University has been asked to lead the development of the online platform. It will catalogue research conducted at universities and research institutions, along with innovations developed at university incubation centres. The portal is expected to cover multiple disciplines, with an initial focus on technology-related research.

"All state universities are conducting valuable research in various fields. But, most of these research works end after the submission of research theses. We want to bring out such academic research to help industry," Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said.

He said the repository would give entrepreneurs and innovators a single point of access to completed research projects. Businesses interested in a particular technology would be able to contact the researchers and institutions involved.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dheeraj Kumar said the purpose was to connect existing research with problems faced by industry, rather than having organisations repeat research that may already have been conducted at universities or research centres.