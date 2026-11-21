The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department plans to establish a central digital repository of research projects completed at state universities, allowing industries, entrepreneurs and startups to identify technologies that could be developed into commercial products.
Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar announced the initiative at the Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Summit 2026, organised jointly by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) and Anna University in Chennai.
Anna University has been asked to lead the development of the online platform. It will catalogue research conducted at universities and research institutions, along with innovations developed at university incubation centres. The portal is expected to cover multiple disciplines, with an initial focus on technology-related research.
"All state universities are conducting valuable research in various fields. But, most of these research works end after the submission of research theses. We want to bring out such academic research to help industry," Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said.
He said the repository would give entrepreneurs and innovators a single point of access to completed research projects. Businesses interested in a particular technology would be able to contact the researchers and institutions involved.
Speaking to The Hindu, Dheeraj Kumar said the purpose was to connect existing research with problems faced by industry, rather than having organisations repeat research that may already have been conducted at universities or research centres.
Around 40 technology transfer MoUs signed
The summit also saw the signing and exchange of around 40 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between research institutions and industry representatives for technology transfers.
The innovations included a sanitary napkin vending machine and a nutritious banana-based drink. The agreements are intended to help research institutions and companies take university-developed technologies towards practical use.
Anna University Registrar (in-charge) V Kumaresan said the repository would provide businesses and startups with a common platform to identify research and connect with institutions working in relevant areas.
Annual technology transfer summit planned
Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said the state would organise the technology transfer summit every year, with future editions planned in cities including Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Salem.
The proposed repository adds to Tamil Nadu's existing efforts to strengthen industry-academia collaboration. The iTNT Hub's JIGSAW platform, for instance, connects researchers, startups, industries and investors, and supports technology transfer and commercialisation of deep-tech research.
The state has also identified technology transfer as a priority in its research and development policy, which calls for stronger links between academic researchers, startups and industry.
The new repository is expected to make research conducted across state universities easier for potential industry partners to discover and access.