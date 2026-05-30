Tamil Nadu orders schools to publicly display fee structures

CHENNAI: In a sweeping directive to ensure transparency in collection of school fees, the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has ordered district education authorities to ensure public display of fee structure by all private, CBSE, and aided schools across the state.

Bringing to end the three-and-a-half-year battle of a Coimbatore resident to obtain information on school fees under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, information commissioner VPR Ilamparithi directed schools to display class-wise fee structures at their entrances, on their websites, and furnish them along with the admission application forms.