Tamil Nadu offers up to Rs 36 lakh annual aid for government school students seeking overseas PG degrees: Check eligibility

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education has invited applications from eligible government school students seeking financial assistance to pursue postgraduate studies at reputed universities abroad for the 2026-27 academic year.
Under the scheme, 50 candidates will be selected for financial assistance to pursue full-time, on-campus master's programmes at foreign universities ranked among the top 500 in the QS World University Rankings. The selected candidates will comprise 25 students from Engineering and 25 from Arts, Science and Humanities disciplines.
Applicants must have studied from Class VI to XII in Tamil Nadu government schools. Alternatively, candidates who studied from Class VI to X in government schools and subsequently completed a three-year Diploma at a Tamil Nadu Government Polytechnic College are also eligible.
Candidates must possess an unconditional offer of admission to an eligible master's programme at a foreign university. They should have secured at least 75 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in their qualifying bachelor's degree. The annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh. Applicants must also be aged 30 or below as on August 1, 2026.
Selected candidates will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 36 lakh per year, subject to the scheme's prescribed guidelines.
Registration through a Google Form — available — commenced on November 2; candidates must submit their applications online by December 31. The printed application, along with supporting documents specified in Annexure II of the notification, must also reach the Directorate of Technical Education by the same date.
Further details, including eligibility guidelines and schedules, will be published on TN DTE's .