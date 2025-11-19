Tamil Nadu offers ₹50,000 monthly fellowships to study rare historical papers

The state has invited researchers to apply for a new fellowship programme supporting the study of rare historical documents preserved in the Tamil Nadu Archives.
Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian announced the initiative on Monday, stating that the programme aims to strengthen historical research and improve access to significant records.
Under the scheme, 20 selected researchers will receive a monthly stipend of ₹50,000. Applications will be accepted until November 28.
He said the fellowships are part of a broader plan to enhance historical research in the state and encourage new academic work.
Chezhian explained that the Tamil Nadu Archives houses government records dating back nearly three centuries. Formerly known as the Madras Record Office, it has been operating in its current building since 1909.
The archives contain books from as early as 1633 and official documents from 1670 onwards.
These include administrative files, revenue papers and colonial-era records that offer rare insights into South India’s past.
The minister noted that the government had already informed the Legislative Assembly about plans to restructure the Tamil Nadu Historical Research Council.
Established in 1973 to promote the study of Tamil Nadu’s history, the council’s revised structure will enable it to conduct 10 to 15 studies annually and support deeper academic engagement with archival material.
Chezhian said the government has now issued orders to restructure the council and introduce research fellowships for 20 individuals.
The fellowships aim to support research on lesser-known periods, local histories and rare documents that have not been explored in detail.
Applications are open to postgraduate degree holders and independent researchers. Selected candidates will undertake a one-year research project based on archival material.
Officials said the initiative will help expand the pool of trained researchers and strengthen the documentation of Tamil Nadu’s historical legacy.
The minister added that the government wants to make archival research more accessible and encourage young scholars to engage with primary sources, expecting strong interest from historians, Tamil studies scholars and regional history researchers.