Tamil Nadu offers ₹50,000 monthly fellowships to study rare historical papers

Under the scheme, 20 selected researchers will receive a monthly stipend of ₹50,000. Applications will be accepted until November 28.

He said the fellowships are part of a broader plan to enhance historical research in the state and encourage new academic work.

Chezhian explained that the Tamil Nadu Archives houses government records dating back nearly three centuries. Formerly known as the Madras Record Office, it has been operating in its current building since 1909.