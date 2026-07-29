Tamil Nadu mulls weekly chicken biryani in midday meals to boost school nutrition, attendance

Chennai, Tamil Nadu (IANS): The Tamil Nadu government is considering introducing 'chicken biryani' once a week under the state’s flagship midday meal scheme in a move aimed at improving nutrition and making school meals more appealing to students.
The proposal is currently under consideration by the government and, if approved, would mark a significant addition to one of the country’s longest-running school nutrition programmes.
Officials indicated that any decision would be taken in consultation with the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, which implements the noon meal scheme across the state.
The move comes amid continuing efforts by the government to strengthen student welfare initiatives and improve attendance in government schools through enhanced nutritional support.
The proposed addition of chicken biryani is expected to complement the existing menu while providing students with a protein-rich meal once every week.
The government is also examining suggestions to improve the overall quality of food served under the noon meal scheme, including the quality of rice supplied to schools. Officials believe better quality meals could further enhance the effectiveness of the programme, which has played a crucial role in addressing classroom hunger and improving enrolment and retention among children from economically weaker sections.
Tamil Nadu’s noon meal scheme currently covers students from Classes 1 to 10 and benefits nearly 40 lakh children studying in government and government-aided schools.
The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, another major welfare initiative, covers students from Classes 1 to 8 and is expected to benefit around 32 lakh children following its recent expansion.
The government is also considering proposals to extend both the breakfast and noon meal schemes to students in higher secondary classes.
If the noon meal programme is expanded to include Classes 11 and 12, an estimated eight lakh additional students are expected to benefit. Education experts and school administrators have long argued that extending nutritional support to higher secondary students would help improve attendance, reduce dropout rates and support better academic performance, particularly among children from low-income families.
The proposed addition of chicken biryani, if approved, would represent another step in Tamil Nadu’s long-standing commitment to school nutrition and student welfare.
The state has historically been a pioneer in implementing meal-based welfare programmes, with its noon meal scheme serving as a model for similar initiatives across the country.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.