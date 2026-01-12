Tamil Nadu: Monitor schools forcing students to leave, education dept urged

COIMBATORE: The practice of forcing academically weak students to leave school so that the institution can ensure 100% pass in board examinations still continues.

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) has demanded that the School Education Department monitor whether government and private school managements are sending weak students out of school by issuing Transfer Certificates (TCs).

MMI President V Eswaran told TNIE, "Last year, a government-aided school in Sulthanpet block, Coimbatore, sent out 15 Class 9 students by issuing TCs as they were not performing well in their studies. The management, fearing that these students would affect the school's Class 10 centum results, decided to expel them."