Tamil Nadu: Monitor schools forcing students to leave, education dept urged

COIMBATORE: The practice of forcing academically weak students to leave school so that the institution can ensure 100% pass in board examinations still continues.
Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) has demanded that the School Education Department monitor whether government and private school managements are sending weak students out of school by issuing Transfer Certificates (TCs).
MMI President V Eswaran told TNIE, "Last year, a government-aided school in Sulthanpet block, Coimbatore, sent out 15 Class 9 students by issuing TCs as they were not performing well in their studies. The management, fearing that these students would affect the school's Class 10 centum results, decided to expel them."
"After MMI intervened by lodging a complaint with the district administration, those students were readmitted to the same school and appeared for the exam," he recalled.
He also said some private schools had also sent out weak students to ensure centum results in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.
He said school managements have no right to send out students who are weak in studies as denying education violates child rights and the RTE Act. He added that this move affects the students' education and future, and could cause them mental suffering.
"Even this year, complaints about such practices continuing in matriculation, private, and aided schools have started surfacing in Coimbatore. Parents hesitate to report these incidents to officials out of fear. To stop this, the School Education Department should at least issue warning notices to the schools, which could reduce the problem. Moreover, officials should monitor schools to prevent it," he urged.
When asked about it, an educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that no such complaints had been received from any parents.
However, we would issue a strict warning against sending out students from schools, he assured.