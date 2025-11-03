Tamil Nadu: Madurai aims for 100% adult literacy by 2027

Nearly 3 lakh adults across Madurai are set to become literate by November 2027 under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), implemented by the Department of School Education. So far, 2 lakh adults have achieved literacy, and efforts are underway to cover another 15,000 before June 2026.

The centrally sponsored scheme, launched for 2022-27, focuses on foundational literacy, numeracy, and essential life skills among those aged 15 years and above. Special emphasis has been given to women and marginalised rural communities to ensure inclusive growth.

The classes will be conducted both in groups and individually, depending on each learner’s convenience and available timings.

Speaking to TNIE, Samagra Shiksha assistant project officer P Saravana Murugan said that since 2022, the department has identified over 3 lakh people and trained 2 lakh individuals through over 500 volunteers.

“Classes are conducted in village libraries, schools, Block Resource Centres (BRCs), and community halls. Digital tools and self-learning materials were also introduced to make the learning process more engaging. At present, we have identified 15,000 more learners and aim to complete their classes by June 2026,” he said, adding that at the end of the programme, examinations will be held, and certificates will be issued to successful candidates.

An official involved in the programme, on the condition of anonymity, said that the literacy classes are also being held for 108 inmates of Madurai Central Prison, including 69 men and 39 women. “The classes began in August 2025 and will conclude by February 2026. Since 2022, a total of 300 prisoners have benefited under the scheme,” he said.

“Under the programme, we teach them skills such as filling bank challans, depositing and withdrawing money from ATMs, and handling others. Teachers posted inside the prison conduct the classes regularly,” he added.