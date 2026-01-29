Tamil Nadu lowers TET qualifying marks

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has lowered the minimum qualifying marks in the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) for candidates from backward and marginalised communities, including Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Denotified Communities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Persons with Disabilities.

Until now, the minimum qualifying mark in the examination was 60% (90 marks out of 150) for candidates in the general category and 55% (82.5 marks) for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyars, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Backward Class Muslims, Most Backward Classes, Denotified Communities and Persons with Disabilities.