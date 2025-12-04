Tamil Nadu leads South India as NITI Aayog recognises over 50 Higher Education Standards

Citing NITI Aayog’s latest data, a senior higher education department official noted that the practices adopted by the State align closely with RUSA’s goals, including greater investment in higher education infrastructure, improved administrative systems, and enhanced contributions of higher education to economic output.

The official added that Tamil Nadu has recorded a Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) above the national average, along with an increase in SC and ST student enrollment, wider access to international programmes, the establishment of soft skill centres, specialised academic support for slow learners, and assistance for minor research and student mini projects.

The State has also performed well in setting up university–business collaboration centres and developing a networked digital library system.

Under RUSA 1.0, launched in 2018, Tamil Nadu received approval for Rs 374 crore.