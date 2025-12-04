Tamil Nadu leads South India as NITI Aayog recognises over 50 Higher Education Standards

CHENNAI: The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) has identified more than fifty best practices in Tamil Nadu’s higher education administration, describing it as the best among southern states under the centrally sponsored Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).
Citing NITI Aayog’s latest data, a senior higher education department official noted that the practices adopted by the State align closely with RUSA’s goals, including greater investment in higher education infrastructure, improved administrative systems, and enhanced contributions of higher education to economic output.
The official added that Tamil Nadu has recorded a Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) above the national average, along with an increase in SC and ST student enrollment, wider access to international programmes, the establishment of soft skill centres, specialised academic support for slow learners, and assistance for minor research and student mini projects.
The State has also performed well in setting up university–business collaboration centres and developing a networked digital library system.
Under RUSA 1.0, launched in 2018, Tamil Nadu received approval for Rs 374 crore.
Following its successful implementation, the Centre sanctioned Rs 496.92 crore under RUSA 2.0 to support 22 beneficiary institutions. Six universities—Anna University, Annamalai University, Bharathidasan University, Bharathiar University, Madurai Kamaraj University, and the University of Madras—received Rs 184.88 crore under the “Research, Innovation and Quality Improvement” component.
Officials from corporate sectors, renowned academicians and industrialists have also been conducting online sessions to spread awareness about the RUSA scheme among students, benefiting more than 86,000 students across the State.
The scheme aims to enhance access, equity and quality in higher education through planned development strategies at the State level, with State universities and government arts and science colleges as key stakeholders.