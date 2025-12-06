Tamil Nadu leaders pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

The State commemorated the 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025' marking the 70th anniversary of Ambedkar’s passing away on December 6, 1956.
In an X post, CM Stalin said Ambedkar shattered the system of suppression and oppression and rose above in life with education as his weapon.
He also said that the fact that the very same group that tried to suppress him, then, now pretending to praise him, is Ambedkar's victory.
"His life is a lesson! His struggles are our inspiration on the journey towards an egalitarian society!" he remarked.
Governor RN Ravi offered floral tributes to Ambedkar along with TI school students at Lok Bhawan in Chennai.
Opposition leader and ADMK General Secretary in an X post described Ambedkar as a tireless thinker who strived to establish equality not just in legislations, but in the hearts of people as well. He also said that Ambedkar was a revolutionary who 'uncompromisingly' fought until his last breath for the oppressed people, championing for equality and social harmony.
Former ADMK minister, KA Sengottaiyan, the recent political sensation following his entry to Vijay's TVK, paid a floral tribute to Ambedkar at the TVK office in Gobichettipalayam. He called Ambedkar a 'legal luminary' and an 'eternal leader'. Former MP Sathiyabama, District Secretary Pradeepkumar, and other executives were present at this event.