Tamil Nadu leaders pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

The State commemorated the 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025' marking the 70th anniversary of Ambedkar’s passing away on December 6, 1956.

In an X post, CM Stalin said Ambedkar shattered the system of suppression and oppression and rose above in life with education as his weapon.

He also said that the fact that the very same group that tried to suppress him, then, now pretending to praise him, is Ambedkar's victory.

"His life is a lesson! His struggles are our inspiration on the journey towards an egalitarian society!" he remarked.