Tamil Nadu keeper-batter's soaring hits

The journey to this point has indeed been an emotional one. Gunalan and Saranya identified their daughter’s interest in the sport during the Covid lockdown and decided to take the plunge. Every day, week, month, and year has been about her cricket and it did not take long before Kamalini made the news. They moved from Madurai to Chennai for her cricket and soon, she rose through the TN age-group ranks.

Through all this, a lot of struggles were endured and sacrifices made, including her father’s health. But the family persevered and Kamalini could not be prouder. “It is a proud moment. All the struggles he (my dad) went through, was for me to play for India. Even now, despite health issues, he is working for me. So to get here, feels very happy and it happened with all the support of dad, mom, and brother,” she says.

For her, the last eight-nine months were about what the learning from the WPL was and implementing it on the field. “In the last nine months, I spent time with senior players, learnt a lot about the characters, how to behave outside the ground and how to approach players on the field, they have a lot of experience,” she said, before adding, “Mumbai Indians is a great environment — I learnt different things from each person. With Hayley Matthews, how to open the batting, the kind of approach you take when things are not going well. The one thing they say is to enjoy (your cricket). Whatever you do, give your full effort and enjoy.” This philosophy, pushes her forwards in all her endeavours.