Tamil Nadu: Job aspirants face trouble due to ‘glitch’ in TRB portal

CHENNAI: A section of candidates applying for assistant professor posts in government arts and science colleges has raised concerns over technical issues on the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) portal during the crucial stage of uploading their work-experience certificates.

Though the TRB recently extended the deadline to December 5, several applicants said they were still unable to complete the process despite repeated attempts.

The TRB had invited applications to fill 2,708 permanent assistant professor vacancies announced earlier by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan.