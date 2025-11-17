Tamil Nadu issues appointment order to health staff

CHENNAI: Two reproductive and child health sanitary (RCHS) workers in Cheyyar health unit district have received orders appointing them as multi purpose workers (MPWs), following a report published by TNIE on November 13 about the delay of over two years in appointing RCHS workers, who work for a paltry salary of Rs 1,500 per month, as MPWs.

Besides highlighting the delay, the report, “Two years on, 500 health workers await promotion, hike”, also highlighted bribery allegations at the Cheyyar unit, as some RCHS workers eligible for MPW posts said the district-level health department officials were demanding a bribe of up to Rs 1 lakh for the posting.