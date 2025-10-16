Tamil Nadu introduces Bill to allow existing private colleges to become universities

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to amend the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, enabling existing private colleges, including government-aided ones, to be converted into private universities if they meet the prescribed criteria.
Under the existing Act, only greenfield institutions can be converted into private universities.
The proposed amendment introduces a new “Brownfield University” category, which allows the conversion of existing private colleges into universities, and a “Minority Private University” category that permits linguistic and religious minorities to set up and administer universities under Article 30 of the Constitution.
The government may pass the Bill during the current Assembly session that concludes on Friday.
AIADMK MLA and former higher education minister K P Anbazhagan opposed the Bill at the introduction stage.
The seats in government-aided courses in all types of private colleges are presently filled as per the state’s reservation policies.
65% of seats in non-minority private univs to be earmarked for govt quota
However, as per the amendment, if such a college becomes a private university, reservation policies would apply only to medical, dental, allied health, and Indian medicine courses, not arts, science, or engineering. Even in the medicine and related courses, reservation will be applied only for seats earmarked as “government seats”.
As per the draft amendment, 65% of seats in non-minority private universities and 50% in minority institutions will be earmarked as government seats.
To protect the interests of staff and students, the Bill states that employees in government-sanctioned posts in aided institutions must not face service conditions less favourable than what was being enjoyed by them before the conversion.
Although it does not explicitly mention that the government will cease funding salaries, sources indicated that this is implied.
The amendment also provides that students already enrolled under the affiliating university before conversion can continue and complete their courses in the same institution, with the new brownfield university responsible for facilitating this transition.
The Bill further relaxes the land requirement for setting up private universities.
The existing norm of 100 acres of contiguous land is proposed to be reduced to 25 acres within municipal corporation limits, 35 acres within municipalities or town panchayats, and 50 acres elsewhere. If a proposed campus spans multiple local body categories, the requirement of the zone with the larger land share will apply.
Academicians opined that the amendment could encourage several existing colleges to upgrade themselves into private universities, offering greater flexibility and reduced regulatory restrictions.
According to the State Higher Education Department’s policy note for 2025–26, Tamil Nadu currently has eight private universities, all established as greenfield institutions.
The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has strongly opposed the proposal, claiming it could lead to the corporatisation of government-aided institutions and undermine equitable access.
“The entire admission process will shift from merit-based to money-based, and both teaching and non-teaching staff could face job insecurity,” said K Raja, general secretary of AUT, urging the government to withdraw the Bill.
Brownfield university
Private colleges can be turned into univs under ‘Brownfield’ category, while minority institutes can become private universities under ‘Minority Pvt University’ category