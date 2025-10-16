Tamil Nadu introduces Bill to allow existing private colleges to become universities

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to amend the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, enabling existing private colleges, including government-aided ones, to be converted into private universities if they meet the prescribed criteria.

Under the existing Act, only greenfield institutions can be converted into private universities.

The proposed amendment introduces a new “Brownfield University” category, which allows the conversion of existing private colleges into universities, and a “Minority Private University” category that permits linguistic and religious minorities to set up and administer universities under Article 30 of the Constitution.