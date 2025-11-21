Tamil Nadu inks MoU with ANSR to accelerate GCC expansion

Officials described the agreement as one of the most significant interventions yet in Tamil Nadu’s bid to expand its footprint in the GCC segment — a sector that has become central to corporate digital transformation and global operations.

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, said the partnership would help the state attract “the next wave of global corporations” and strengthen its bid to become the world’s most competitive GCC destination.

“Technology, automotive, BFSI, engineering, aerospace and retail companies have all chosen our state. They come because of our talent, our infrastructure, and the stability of this government,” he said.