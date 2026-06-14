Tamil Nadu Higher Education faces fresh vice-chancellor vacancies

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s higher education system is hurtling towards an unprecedented governance breakdown, with as many as 16 of the 22 state-run universities functioning without vice-chancellors (VC) exposing a deepening administrative paralysis triggered by the standoff between the state government and former Governor R N Ravi, especially over the issue of diminishing the latter’s chancellor powers. The previous government had passed a bill to strip the governor of his powers to appoint VCs and transfer that authority to the state.

As the academic year progresses, Tamil Nadu’s universities are increasingly resembling headless institutions, with decision-making frozen and reforms stalled. By August the number would climb to 18, as the extended tenure of VCs at the Alagappa University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University is set to expire, pushing the system closer to a near-total leadership vacuum.

The crisis is particularly acute because the governor serves as chancellor for 20 of the 22 state universities, making the deadlock over appointment powers central to the impasse. With legal disputes over control of search committees still unresolved in courts, fresh appointments have effectively been stalled for over three years.

Recent developments have only worsened the situation. The tenure of the VC of Tamil Nadu Open University ended earlier this year without provisions for an extension, while at Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, an in-charge VC has been appointed following the end of the incumbent’s term in May. Further vacancies loom, with the term of Vice-Chancellor N Felix at the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University to expire by December and the extension of Vice-Chancellor K Kala at Mother Teresa Women’s University to end by January 2027. The other two state universities – TN National Law University, and TN Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University – do not face the problem as the Chief Justice of the Madras HC and the chief minister are the respective chancellors.

Academicians warn that the consequences of this prolonged vacuum are severe and far-reaching. “The absence of VCs is not merely symbolic. It cripples governance,” said S P Thyagarajan, former VC of the University of Madras. “Faculty recruitment, promotions, research approvals, and financial decisions are all stalled,” he added.

Higher education department officials said they are discussing legal options available. “The hearing in the case related to the VC appointment is scheduled for June 29. Following this, we will decide on the further course of action. We are keen to resolve the issue at the earliest,” said Higher Education Secretary V Arun Roy.

This story has been written by Binita Jaiswal.