Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain Alert: Will schools be affected on October 22? How closures could impact classes and exams

Heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu has brought school attendance and academic schedules into focus as the northeast monsoon intensifies. With further rain forecast in several districts, students and parents are awaiting updates on whether schools will function normally in the coming days.

Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet were closed on Wednesday, October 21, following heavy overnight rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some southern districts.