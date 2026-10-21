Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain Alert: Will schools be affected on October 22? How closures could impact classes and exams

Heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu has brought school attendance and academic schedules into focus as the northeast monsoon intensifies. With further rain forecast in several districts, students and parents are awaiting updates on whether schools will function normally in the coming days.
Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet were closed on Wednesday, October 21, following heavy overnight rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some southern districts.
A heavy-rain warning does not automatically mean schools will be closed.
District administrations assess local conditions, including rainfall intensity, waterlogging, road accessibility and the safety of students travelling to school, before announcing closures.
A holiday announced in one district does not necessarily apply to neighbouring districts. Students and parents should therefore rely on announcements from their respective district administrations and schools.
Thoothukudi
Tirunelveli
Kanniyakumari
Tenkasi
Virudhunagar
Ramanathapuram
Theni
Dindigul
Madurai
Coimbatore
Nilgiris
Sivaganga
Pudukkottai
Thanjavur
Tiruvarur
Nagapattinam
Mayiladuthurai
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in these districts, with thunderstorms and gusty winds possible. Karaikal is also included in the warning.
Tiruchirappalli
Erode
Ariyalur
Perambalur
Cuddalore
Namakkal
Viluppuram
Tiruppur
Karur
Official forecast updates: RMC Chennai – IMD.
Repeated closures can interrupt classroom teaching, particularly when schools are working towards completing portions of the syllabus.
Teachers may have to adjust lesson plans, revise internal assessment schedules or organise additional classes to cover missed lessons. However, such arrangements depend on instructions from the school and education authorities.
The impact may be greater in schools where students have limited access to online learning resources.
If an examination is scheduled on a day when schools are officially closed, students should wait for instructions from their school or the relevant examination authority.
A rain holiday does not automatically establish a revised examination date. Schools may announce alternative arrangements for internal tests, while public examinations require instructions from the competent authority.
Beyond missed classes, prolonged rainfall can affect students who travel long distances or depend on transport services.
Even when schools remain open, waterlogged roads and transport disruptions may prevent some students from attending classes regularly.
With further rainfall possible, students and parents should monitor official weather bulletins and district-level announcements rather than assume that a forecast warning confirms a school holiday.