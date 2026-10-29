Tamil Nadu govt hikes hostel food allowance for school, college students

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to increase the monthly food allowance for school and college students staying in hostels. It has allocated additional Rs 19.51 crore to implement this revision for hostels run by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department.

According to the press release, the government is putting its best foot forward to ensure that students receive quality and nutritious food amid rising prices of essential commodities, including fuel, pulses, edible oil, groceries, milk, meat, eggs and vegetables.

Under the revised rates, each student's monthly food allowance has been increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,800, while for college students has been raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.

Currently, the state government runs a total of 1,363 hostels near educational institutions to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The facilities provide free accommodation and three meals a day to help students pursue their education without financial constraints, the release added.

With inputs of PTI