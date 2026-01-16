Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi commemorates Thiruvalluvar’s legacy in Tamil Nadu



Tributes on Thiruvalluvar day poured in from across the nation, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extending greetings on the occasion and paying tribute to the famous Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Warm greetings on Thiruvalluvar Day. Today, we bow in reverent homage to Thiruvalluvar -- an enduring fountain of ethical, social, political, economic, religious, philosophical, and spiritual wisdom. His timeless Tirukkural stands as a rare and radiant guide, inspiring humanity with its clarity, compassion, and truth."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the famous Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. In his post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, on Thiruvalluvar Day, paying homage to the versatile Thiruvalluvar, whose works and ideals inspire innumerable people. He believed in a society that is harmonious and compassionate. He personifies the best of Tamil culture. I urge you all to read the Tirukkural, which gives a glimpse of the outstanding intellect of the great Thiruvalluvar."



Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Minister TRB Rajaa on Thursday urged the central government to start with "understanding" Tamil culture instead of simply giving "ceremonial praise". His response came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended Thiruvalluvar Day greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.