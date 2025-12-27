Tamil Nadu government waives Rs 60 e-sevai fee for issuing nativity certificates

During this period, zonal deputy tahsildars and taluk headquarters deputy tahsildars have been authorised to issue the certificates. The directions given by Revenue Secretary P Amutha to all district collectors arise from difficulties reported by the collectors of Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi in handling a large number of “no mapping” voter cases, where links with the 2002/2005 electoral rolls could not be established.

As per the Election Commission guidelines, these voters must undergo an inquiry by EROs/AEROs and submit one of the prescribed documents, including the nativity certificate. However, since the certificate is normally issued online through e-sevai for a Rs 60 fee, the process is time-consuming and could delay the SIR process.