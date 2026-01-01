Tamil Nadu government notifies first Jallikattu of 2026 at Thatchankurichi

The guidelines further stipulate that applications to conduct Jallikattu and similar events must be submitted exclusively through the online portal.

Thatchankurichi has traditionally hosted Tamil Nadu’s first event each year. Pudukkottai district is also noted for having the highest number of vaadivaasals in the State.

Official records show that around 600 bulls and at least 350 tamers participated in the 2025 event, which drew over 4,500 spectators. Injuries were reported to 10 bull owners, six tamers, four spectators and a bull. In 2024, when the event was held on January 6, more than 700 bulls took part and 22 persons were injured.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Vinerpu Matha Jallikattu committee have begun preparatory works, with officials indicating that safety arrangements and crowd management measures will be prioritised ahead of the event.