Tamil Nadu government notifies first Jallikattu of 2026 at Thatchankurichi

PUDUKOTTAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a gazette notification permitting the conduct of the state's first Jallikattu event of 2026 at Thatchankurichi village in Gandarvakottai taluk of Pudukkottai district on January 3.
The notification, published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette dated December 31, 2025, was issued by the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department. The order was issued under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, as amended by the Tamil Nadu Amendment Act, 2017.
According to the notification, the traditional bull-taming sport should be conducted only in strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the State government and the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.
The event will also be subject to safety protocols and restrictions imposed by the district administration. Disaster management and veterinary authorities have been directed to ensure compliance with norms related to public safety, crowd control and animal welfare.
The guidelines further stipulate that applications to conduct Jallikattu and similar events must be submitted exclusively through the online portal.
Thatchankurichi has traditionally hosted Tamil Nadu’s first event each year. Pudukkottai district is also noted for having the highest number of vaadivaasals in the State.
Official records show that around 600 bulls and at least 350 tamers participated in the 2025 event, which drew over 4,500 spectators. Injuries were reported to 10 bull owners, six tamers, four spectators and a bull. In 2024, when the event was held on January 6, more than 700 bulls took part and 22 persons were injured.
Meanwhile, organisers of the Vinerpu Matha Jallikattu committee have begun preparatory works, with officials indicating that safety arrangements and crowd management measures will be prioritised ahead of the event.