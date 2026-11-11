Tamil Nadu scraps book purchase plan for Trichy library

Tiruchirappalli: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled book procurement tenders worth Rs 30 crore for the Kamarajar Grand Library and Intellectual Centre being constructed in Tiruchirappalli, following allegations of irregularities in the purchase of books for public libraries across the state.



The procurement process for books worth Rs 30 crore had been initiated during the previous DMK-led regime for the library, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 290 crore in Tiruchirappalli.

According to Tiruchirappalli District Library Officer Shan Basha, the state government issued an order cancelling the tender on November 6.



The decision comes amid allegations that fake and substandard books, including books purportedly generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI), were supplied to the Periyar Grand Library in Coimbatore.