Tamil Nadu Food Safety dept tests eggs, chana, masala; finds market products safe

COIMBATORE: Eggs, roasted chana and masala products in the market are safe to use, states the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department which recently conducted laboratory tests on samples and found them to be negative for unsafe substances.

The collected samples passed quality checks, showing no harmful contamination like banned antibiotics (nitrofurans in eggs) or adulterants, indicating they are safe for consumption.

Around 100 samples were taken on these three items, and no major issues were found in the test results, said Dr T Anuradha, Designated Food Safety Officer, Coimbatore district.