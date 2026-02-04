Cormorants descend on coastal estuary near Thoothukudi port in Tamil Nadu



Speaking to ANI, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja said, "The Thoothukudi district, being a coastal district, encounters many migratory birds every winter. Recently, we have seen a large influx of Rosy Starlings in Perungulam and the surrounding areas. Rosy Starling belongs to the starling family. They breed in Central Asia and West Asian countries in steppe grasslands. During winter, since the weather is very harsh there, from July to August till April and May, they migrate to tropical regions like India."



He further said that starting from Gujarat down South, the Rosy Starlings migration can be witnessed."They stay here during the winter and go back to their native place after April and May. Thoothukudi has wetlands. Food availability and weather are the main reasons for their migration. This wetland and agricultural land, when combined, provide a better habitat for these migratory birds... We should be proud of that. This year, we can see that the count is largely increasing," he said.



He further said that Rosy Starlings have to be protected."As the birds are coming in large count the major prey is locusts and other insects. Starlings feed on locusts, they save the agricultural land of the farmers. They are providing a huge contribution to farmers," he added.