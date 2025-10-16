Tamil Nadu fact-check unit dismisses rumours of proposed anti-Hindi Bill

CHENNAI: Speculation that the state government was planning to introduce a Bill to ban Hindi in all forms in Tamil Nadu was dismissed as rumour by the state’s official fact-check agency on Wednesday.

At least a couple of news platforms had published stories online citing unnamed sources, claiming Chief Minister MK Stalin had convened an “emergency meeting” to discuss an “anti-Hindi Bill” that would prohibit the use of Hindi in movies, songs, and hoardings across the state.

Given the DMK’s decades-long opposition to Hindi imposition, the reports quickly drew sharp reactions from political parties and sections of party supporters.