Tamil Nadu| Ensure uninterrupted PhD guidance: PhD scholars
COIMBATORE: Research activities by around 500 PhD scholars in government arts and science colleges in the state have been adversely affected as around 150 research supervisors (college teachers) were transferred to other colleges during the recent transfer counselling conducted by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE).
The scholars have urged the Higher Education Department to ensure uninterrupted PhD guidance with alternative arrangements through the university whenever their supervisors are transferred.
An Assistant Professor from a government college in Coimbatore told TNIE that several scholars from economically weaker sections pursue research in government colleges.
"For instance, when a supervisor is transferred from a college under the jurisdiction of Bharathiar University to another college under Periyar University, his or her recognition is not valid in the other university. The supervisor must then apply afresh for recognition from the new university. In such cases scholars registered under Bharathiar University cannot continue their research under the transferred supervisor. This creates difficulties for scholars in securing new supervisors within the jurisdiction of Bharathiar University," he explained.
Another Assistant Professor said, "Scholars are forced to complete two formalities due to such transfers. As per norms, they must approach a new supervisor under the respective university and obtain permission. Secondly, they have to secure an NOC from the previous supervisor and submit it with the new supervisor to continue their research."
"Most supervisors do not accept students' new requests, keeping in mind that former supervisors received benefits such as API scores and also claim copyright over students' research articles and patents. Same time, the transferred supervisors also do not issue NOCs for various reasons. So, scholars suddenly find themselves stuck," he said.
"Around 500 scholars find it difficult to obtain permission from new supervisors within the respective university jurisdictions in the State after around 150 teaching staff of government arts colleges in the state were transferred during transfer counselling," he said.
"Even if scholars apply to change their guideship after securing new supervisors, they must submit their application to the university. However, it takes a long time, as it requires the signature of the VC Committee convener. Hence, all universities should pass a resolution to ensure that the university will ensure the continuation of the scholars' research until completion of their studies. The Higher Education Department should consider this," he urged.
A final-year PhD scholar from a government college in Erode district said her supervisor was transferred without any prior information, preventing her from submitting her synopsis.
"Now, I have been forced to run from pillar to post searching for a new supervisor, but no one is willing to accept my request. My previous supervisor is not supporting me either. The Higher Education Department should ensure that supervisors allow transfer after a scholar changes guideship to a new supervisor," she said.
A senior officer from the Higher Education Department told TNIE that he would look into the issue and take steps to resolve it.