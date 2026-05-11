Tamil Nadu education groups oppose centre’s VBSA bill, raise concerns over centralisation and state autonomy

The Centre’s proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025 has triggered fresh debate over the future of higher education regulation in India, with education advocacy groups and academics in Tamil Nadu demanding its withdrawal over concerns of centralisation, state autonomy, and funding.

The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2025 and currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), proposes a major overhaul of India’s higher education regulatory structure. It seeks to replace existing bodies such as the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, and National Council for Teacher Education with a single apex authority called the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan.

Under the proposed framework, the new authority would function through three separate councils for regulation, accreditation, and academic standards. The Centre has argued that the move is aimed at reducing bureaucratic overlap, streamlining approvals, and aligning higher education reforms with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Opposition to the Bill has intensified in Tamil Nadu, where education groups argue that the proposal could weaken the role of State universities and reduce the autonomy of State governments in higher education policy. The State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) recently submitted a written representation to the Joint Parliamentary Committee seeking withdrawal of the Bill, describing it as unconstitutional and excessively centralised. Reports indicate the objections were formally communicated through a letter to the parliamentary panel rather than through a public protest campaign.

According to reports and statements cited by education groups, the organisation argued that the Bill could “facilitate the winding up of universities” and undermine the federal structure of education governance. Critics have also warned that the proposed model may accelerate privatisation pressures on public universities and reduce the role of State governments in shaping higher education policy.

Academics in Tamil Nadu have further raised concerns over funding. They argue that the Bill does not clearly define how State universities would be financially supported if existing University Grants Commission-linked mechanisms are dismantled. Some fear institutions may increasingly be pushed toward self-financing models, making higher education more expensive and widening inequalities in access.

The Bill has also revived a broader political debate around federalism in education. Tamil Nadu has repeatedly opposed aspects of the NEP 2020, particularly over concerns relating to centralisation and language policy. Education advocacy groups argue that the VBSA Bill further concentrates regulatory authority with the Union government while leaving much of the financial responsibility with State governments.

Supporters of the Bill, however, argue that India’s current higher education system suffers from fragmented regulation and uneven quality standards. The proposed structure, they say, could create greater accountability, improve accreditation processes, and provide a single-window regulatory mechanism for universities and colleges.

The Bill remains under examination by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which has been tasked with consulting stakeholders and reviewing concerns raised by political parties, academics, and education organisations before submitting its recommendations to Parliament.