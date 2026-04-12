Tamil Nadu: Education forum pitches common uniform for all school students

A coalition of teachers’ groups and education activists has called for a common school uniform for all students in Tamil Nadu, as part of a broader set of reforms aimed at strengthening the state’s education system.

The demand was raised at an education forum in Chennai, where stakeholders outlined a charter of proposals focusing on equity, accessibility, and systemic improvements, The Times of India reports. A uniform dress code across schools, they argued, could help reduce visible socio-economic disparities among students.

Beyond uniforms, the forum also pushed for increased public spending on education, urging the government to allocate up to 10% of GDP to the sector. It further called for free education from kindergarten to Class 12 and improvements in school infrastructure and staffing.

Among the key recommendations were monthly health screenings for students, better sanitation facilities, appointment of one teacher per class, and the presence of dedicated physical education and computer instructors in every school. The groups also advocated for mandatory kindergarten sections in all government primary and middle schools.

In a more politically pointed suggestion, activists proposed that elected representatives enrol their children in government schools to improve accountability and public trust in the system. The forum also called for extending welfare schemes such as the breakfast programme up to Class 12.

On policy, the Tamil Nadu chapter of the All India Save Education Committee sought the rollback of the National and State Education Policies, citing concerns over centralisation and commercialisation. It also demanded the abolition of entrance exams such as NEET and CUET, and the immediate filling of thousands of vacancies in schools and colleges.