Tamil Nadu eases land, endowment norms to attract world-class private universities

The Tamil Nadu government has eased the land and endowment requirements for establishing private universities in the state, with Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan saying the move is aimed at attracting more world-class institutions.
Speaking to reporters after attending the convocation of Anna Adarsh College for Women, Viswanathan said Tamil Nadu wanted to become a model for the country in establishing private universities. He also clarified that the government was not planning to convert existing private colleges into universities.
“The relaxation of norms is for new universities,” the minister said.
Land requirement reduced from 100 acres
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, on September 8. The amendment reduces the minimum land requirement for setting up a private university from the earlier 100 acres.
Under the revised norms, the minimum land requirement is:
12 acres within the Greater Chennai Corporation area
18 acres in other municipal corporations and municipal councils
25 acres in areas outside the Greater Chennai Corporation, municipal corporations and municipal councils
The amendment also reduces the mandatory permanent endowment fund from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore.
The earlier Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, required sponsoring bodies to possess at least 100 acres of contiguous land and establish a permanent endowment fund of at least Rs 50 crore.
Government says focus is on integrated universities
Defending the changes, Viswanathan said the government wanted to encourage universities with integrated campuses, academic programmes, research facilities and industry links.
Drawing a comparison with Oxford and Cambridge, he said the state wanted to develop institutions with strong curricula, experienced faculty, modern infrastructure and comprehensive facilities.
The minister also said global information technology and manufacturing companies were increasingly looking to Tamil Nadu for recruitment and placements. He said the government planned to organise a conclave involving principals and placement officers from government, private, engineering and polytechnic colleges. The proposed discussions will focus on internships, industrial visits, employability and industry partnerships.
Opposition raises concerns over commercialisation
The relaxation of norms has faced criticism from political parties and teacher organisations, including Left parties and university teachers’ groups. Critics have argued that reducing the land and financial requirements could lead to a rapid expansion of private universities and affect the affordability and accessibility of higher education.
Responding to the criticism, Viswanathan said there was no scope for commercialising education under the government’s plans. He maintained that the objective was to attract institutions capable of offering high-quality, integrated education rather than simply increase the number of private universities.
Government plans hostel network
The minister also announced plans to establish a chain of 200 hostels with one lakh beds across the state through a public-private partnership. The project is expected to involve an estimated investment of Rs 3,200 crore.
The proposed hostel network is intended to support students who move to cities for higher education and address accommodation requirements as the state expands its higher education infrastructure.