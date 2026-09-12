Tamil Nadu eases land, endowment norms to attract world-class private universities

The Tamil Nadu government has eased the land and endowment requirements for establishing private universities in the state, with Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan saying the move is aimed at attracting more world-class institutions.

Speaking to reporters after attending the convocation of Anna Adarsh College for Women, Viswanathan said Tamil Nadu wanted to become a model for the country in establishing private universities. He also clarified that the government was not planning to convert existing private colleges into universities.

“The relaxation of norms is for new universities,” the minister said.