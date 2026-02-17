Tamil Nadu dtrengthens higher education with ₹542 crore project launch by Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated higher education infrastructure projects worth Rs 542 crore and laid the foundation stone for new academic facilities from the secretariat.

The inaugurated projects include a new Government Arts and Science College for Women in Mannargudi, academic blocks for colleges in Melvengadapuram, Thirukoilur and Tiruvottiyur, and additional classrooms, laboratories, workshops and women’s hostels across Dharampuri, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Coimbatore and Salem.

Five Government Polytechnics in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai have been equipped with Industry 4.0 Smart Centres.

An Integrated Institutional Resource Management Software with a Learning Management System (LMS) was also launched for government colleges and universities at Rs 198.84 crore. Foundation stones were laid for new Government Arts and Science Colleges in Aravakurichi, Thuraiyur, Anthiyur, Ulundurpet and other towns at Rs 180.08 crore. Additionally, 437 classrooms, 19 multipurpose halls, hostels and related facilities will be constructed in colleges including Nandanam, Presidency College and Ooty at Rs 375.84 crore.