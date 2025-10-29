Tamil Nadu disburses Rs 103.62 crore to POCSO victims

Social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan on Tuesday said that the state government has disbursed Rs 103.62 crore to the 6,999 victims of sexual violence as per the provisions of the Pocso Act.

In a press statement, the minister detailed that the Dravidian model government has been successfully disbursing monthly educational assistance of Rs 1,000 to as many as 5,29,728 girls under 'Pudhumai Pen' scheme since 2022-23 and Rs 1,000 to 3,92,440 boys under 'Tamilputhalvan' scheme since its inception in 2024-25.

The nutrition level of 75,000 children in the state has been substantially improved following the distribution of the nutrient box and special food for new mothers, she said.

To ensure safety for the working women and college students, the state government is constructing 26 additional Thozhi hostels, apart from 19 functioning at present in various districts, and three under renovation, she noted.

As many as 1,39,609 beneficiaries have benefited under the gold for marriage scheme between 2021-25, which has cost Rs 1,174 crore. The state government has been giving monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to as many as 402 children who lost their parents during Covid-19.