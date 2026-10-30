Tamil Nadu declares November 9 holiday for schools, colleges after Deepavali

The Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9, a public holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state, as Deepavali falls on Sunday, November 8.

The decision was announced on October 28 following requests from students, parents, teachers and government employees who wanted additional time to travel to their hometowns for the festival. The holiday will also cover government offices and public sector undertakings.

To compensate for the additional day off, the government has designated Saturday, November 28, as a working day for the institutions and offices covered by the order. District administrations and the relevant authorities have been directed to make the necessary arrangements to implement the revised schedule.