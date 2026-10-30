Tamil Nadu declares November 9 holiday for schools, colleges after Deepavali

The Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9, a public holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state, as Deepavali falls on Sunday, November 8.
The decision was announced on October 28 following requests from students, parents, teachers and government employees who wanted additional time to travel to their hometowns for the festival. The holiday will also cover government offices and public sector undertakings.
To compensate for the additional day off, the government has designated Saturday, November 28, as a working day for the institutions and offices covered by the order. District administrations and the relevant authorities have been directed to make the necessary arrangements to implement the revised schedule.
Why has Tamil Nadu declared an additional holiday?
With Deepavali falling on a Sunday, students living away from their hometowns, teachers and government employees could have faced difficulties travelling for the festival and returning in time for work or classes on Monday.
The government said the additional holiday followed representations from people seeking more time to celebrate Deepavali with their families. The arrangement gives them an extra day after the festival while shifting the lost working day to the fourth Saturday of November.
November 28 to be a working day
Schools, colleges, government offices and other educational institutions covered by the announcement will remain closed on November 9 and operate on November 28, which would otherwise be a Saturday.
Students and parents should check communications from their respective schools and colleges for any institution-specific instructions regarding the revised schedule.
The government has also clarified that November 9 will not be a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. District collectors have been instructed to ensure that treasuries and sub-treasuries continue to function with essential staff to handle urgent financial and administrative work.
The revised calendar applies to the institutions specified in the government announcement. The November 28 working day is intended to compensate for the additional holiday without leaving the scheduled working day unaccounted for.