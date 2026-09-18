Scholarship issue puts PhD on the line for Tamil Nadu Dalit scholar

Chennai: A Tamil Nadu Dalit research scholar pursuing his PhD in Malaysia invoked the memory of Rohith Vemula in an emotional appeal, alleging that a prolonged dispute over an overseas education scholarship has now put his research and academic future at risk.



Bharathidasan Raman, a native of Usilampatti in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, and a PhD scholar at the National University of Malaysia, said in a tearful video that the delay in receiving financial assistance under the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship has left him struggling to continue his research and facing the possibility of losing his academic enrolment.



The scholar alleged that, after he raised concerns over the non-release of scholarship funds, officials began questioning his research requirements and the materials he had sought funding to purchase. He said the situation had created pressure at a stage when his PhD itself was at risk.