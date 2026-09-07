Tamil Nadu commits ₹100 crore to revitalise forest workforce and recruit field personnel

Chennai, Sep 7 (IANS): The Tamil Nadu government has announced a five-year programme costing ₹100.72 crore to strengthen its forest field workforce and improve the State’s response to wildlife conservation challenges, forest offences and human-wildlife conflict.
Forests Minister R.V. Ranjith Kumar unveiled the Forest Field Workforce Revitalisation Scheme in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday. The programme will focus on enhancing the skills, preparedness and operational capacity of personnel engaged in protecting forests and wildlife habitats across Tamil Nadu.
The government will also introduce a comprehensive Forest Fire Management Plan at a cost of ₹60.58 crore over five years. The initiative has been designed in response to the growing incidence of forest fires and the need to strengthen preventive, monitoring and mitigation measures in vulnerable regions.
As part of efforts to promote environmental awareness and conserve biodiversity, 25 Nature Parks will be established in rural, urban and peri-urban areas.
The project, estimated to cost ₹10 crore, is expected to improve public understanding of ecosystems while supporting climate resilience.
The government has allocated ₹12 crore to provide induction training to 1,947 newly recruited forest personnel.
A Centre for Tree Taxonomy and Forest Products Analysis will also be established with an investment of ₹5 crore.
Other measures include ₹4.2 crore for training 43 naturalist trainees and ₹1 crore for setting up a mobile laboratory for wildlife forensic examination and disease diagnosis.
A genomic study and genetic improvement project for palmyrah will be undertaken at a cost of ₹50 lakh.
District Biodiversity Symbols will be identified through a separate ₹5-lakh initiative. Five solar-powered or electric boats will also be introduced at Pichavaram at a cost of ₹2 crore to encourage environmentally responsible tourism and reduce pollution in the ecologically sensitive mangrove region.
In a related announcement, Environment Minister V.K. Rajeev said 200 government and government-aided schools and five government colleges would be transformed into Blue-Green Campuses every year.
The ₹53.75-crore programme is intended to familiarise students with climate change, environmental conservation and practical measures needed to address ecological challenges.
The campuses are expected to incorporate sustainable practices and help build greater environmental responsibility among young people.
Together, the measures form part of the State’s broader effort to strengthen frontline conservation, improve scientific support and involve students and communities in protecting natural resources.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.