Tamil Nadu Commissions Integrated Reservoir Management Centre for Chennai

The IRMC was formally inaugurated on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, at the Indian Coast Guard Campus, Varuna Salai, Chennai, in the presence of the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udayanidhi Stalin, Hon'ble Minister for Water Resources, Thiru Duraimurugan, and Hon'ble Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), Thiru P. K. Sekar Babu.

At the core of the IRMC is the Autonomous Reservoir Decision-Making System (ARDMS), a technology platform that integrates flood early-warning capabilities, SCADA-controlled gate operations, IoT-based field sensors, and AI-ML driven decision intelligence. The system enables end-to-end, real-time reservoir operations in line with the 3R principle of reservoir management – Retention, Regulation, and Release.