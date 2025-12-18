Tamil Nadu Colleges instructed to set up panels to keep stray dogs off campus

COIMBATORE: In response to the recent Supreme Court guidelines, the Higher Education Department has directed all higher educational institutions in Tamil Nadu to compulsorily form stray dog prevention committees to ensure students’ safety in campus.

The committee’s aim is to ensure that there are no stray dogs on the campuses of higher educational institutions. To monitor this, the respective college principals have been appointed as nodal officers.

The committee, headed by the nodal officer, is to be formed with a senior teaching staff member, a student representative, a member from an NGO, and an official from the Animal Husbandry Department or a veterinarian.