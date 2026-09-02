Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay announces withdrawal of cases against protesting teachers



The Chief Minister also announced the digitisation of Driving Licences and Registration Certificates. Digital RCs for newly purchased vehicles will be available statewide from September 15, 2026, while those passing driving tests will receive digital licences on the same day from the same date.

The digital documents will carry QR codes for electronic verification and can be downloaded and printed again if lost or damaged. Transport-related services will also gradually be brought under Anywhere Registration and Licensing.

Meanwhile, the Assembly witnessed discussion over the ongoing protest by sanitary workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin raised the issue of more than 2,000 workers protesting for 15 days at Ripon Buildings, seeking permanent employment, wage hikes, ESI and PF benefits and regularisation of contract workers.

Minister Rajmohan said the government was working towards an amicable solution and that some files were ready.