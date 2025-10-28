Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges graduates to pair integrity with innovation

The 33rd graduation day was held at the Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) on Monday, where degrees were conferred on 197 graduates and medals were presented to top performers. Chief Minister M K Stalin, delivering the keynote address, urged graduates to combine integrity and innovation as they enter the workforce. He emphasised the need to always stay a step ahead in a rapidly changing world.

Stalin advised today’s youth to run at a pace faster than the speed at which the world is changing, or risk becoming outdated. Balancing technological progress with moral values is essential, he said: “In this era driven by Artificial Intelligence, what will set you apart is not technology, but your integrity and human values.”

He also stressed the importance of developing leadership qualities. Leadership, Stalin noted, is not defined by position or salary, but by the positive impact one creates. He encouraged constant knowledge updates to remain relevant in an evolving world.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s achievements in higher education, attributing them to the Dravidian model that prioritises equity and access. “Former CM Kalaignar M Karunanidhi laid the foundation for this progress, and our government is carrying his vision forward,” he said.

BIM’s future growth and partnerships

BIM has partnered with the iTamilnadu Technology (iTNT) Foundation, the state’s designated agency under the Department of IT and digital services, to promote research, entrepreneurship, and talent development in emerging technologies.

The institute is also collaborating with several digital companies based in Tamil Nadu to deliver AI/ML solutions to end users in healthcare, banking, and finance worldwide, generating substantial revenue through consultancy services.