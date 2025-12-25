Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with young sportspersons; asks youth to get sporty

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged youngsters to limit their time on mobile phones and take up sports during their free hours.

He was interacting with young sportspersons from Tamil Nadu as part of the #VibeWithMKS campaign, a political outreach programme aimed at engaging first-time and young voters.

Speaking about his own sporting interests, Stalin said he was an off-spinner and often played street cricket in his younger days, occasionally joined by his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. He recalled that hockey was the first sport he played while studying at MCC School. “My favourite players are Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and MS Dhoni,” he said.