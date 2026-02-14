‘Dravidian Model’ in focus as Stalin reviews schemes, rallies cadre before elections



Expressing pride in the state government's efforts, Stalin shared a video of the interaction on his official X handle.

"Our government's schemes that have reached every home! This is the pride of the #DravidianModel! #Let'sWinTogether!" he captioned the post.

https://x.com/mkstalin/status/2022578573199184084?s=46

With the State Assembly elections approaching, the DMK is organising a booth-level training conference titled "My Booth, Winning Booth" in Mandalavadi near Jolarpettai under the party's North Zone unit. The programme is designed for booth committee members, including representatives from BLA2, BDA and BLC.

To participate in the event, the Chief Minister departed Chennai Central railway station this morning on the Brindavan Express, travelling among the public, and arrived in Jolarpettai.

The CM received a warm welcome from officials and party leaders upon his arrival at Jolarpettai Railway Station in Tirupattur district.

The Tirupattur District Collector Sivasoundaravalli, Assembly Speaker K Pitchandi, Handlooms Minister Gandhi, Highways and Public Works Minister E V Velu, Tirupattur MLA Nallathambi, Jolarpettai MLA Devaraj, and Ambur MLA Vilvanathan greeted him with a bouquet at the station.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction of the district sports complex at Rajiv Gandhi Maidan, at a cost of Rs 15 crore. He discussed the progress of the works with the Public Works Department Assistant Engineer, Satish, and instructed officials to expedite completion. The District Collector accompanied him during the inspection.