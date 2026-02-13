Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pushes back at critics, highlights MoU conversion success

“This data is for all those who have been asking questions about the conversion of MoUs,” Stalin said, as Industries Minister T R B Rajaa presented a detailed scorecard of the state’s investment performance since the DMK returned to power in 2021, at the tail end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu signed 1,179 MoUs between 2021 and 2026, representing a total committed investment of Rs 12.37 lakh crore and projected employment for 36.52 lakh people.

Of these, 867 projects are in advanced stages of implementation, with more than a third already operational.