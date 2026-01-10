Tamil Nadu: Clinical genomics course for MMC students

The first batch of the course was held from December 12 to 18 last year, and 32 third-year MBBS students enrolled for the elective.

The elective is designed to provide students with structured exposure to the rapidly evolving field of genomics and its growing relevance in clinical practice. The curriculum includes an overview of human genetics and genomic variation, principles and workflow of next-generation sequencing (NGS), interpretation of genomic data, variant classification, and reporting standards.

AK Munirajan, dean of the department of genetics, said clinical genomics is increasingly becoming integral to diagnosis and personalised treatment. “We have been offering a Master’s and PhD programme in genetics,” he said.