Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2024: Check scores online

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the results of the Class 12 exams for this year will be announced on May 8.

According to a press release, students can view their results on these websites: (www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in). They can view them by entering their registration number and date of birth on the aforesaid websites.

Students can also know their exam results through their respective schools. The school education department will send the result details by SMS to the mobile numbers provided by students in their undertaking forms submitted at schools and by private candidates during online application submission.

Students can also check their results via WhatsApp by texting 7845252525 with a ‘Hi’ message and providing the details requested in the chat including their class, registration number, and date of birth. With the help of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, they have provided the facility to know the results through WhatsApp.

If students have any doubts regarding the results, they may contact the helpline 14417. The department has also urged students to face their exam results with courage and confidence. Counselling helpline for students and parents: 14417 / 104 / 14416.