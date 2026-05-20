Strong Class 10 results in Tamil Nadu with girls ahead of boys

Chennai: As Class 10 board examination results are declared, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Wednesday announced an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent, an increase of 0.51 percentage points compared to last year.



He was addressing a press conference at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai.



According to the minister, a total of 8,79,643 students appeared for the examination, including 4,35,247 girls and 4,35,396 boys, and a total of 8,21,105 students passed the examination with an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent.