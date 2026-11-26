The TVK presents awards and scholarships each year to students who excel in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The first phase of this year’s awards ceremony took place in Chennai on November 4. The second phase brings together students from nine districts. The students chosen to receive awards and scholarships from Vijay come from Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Perambalur, Karur, Namakkal, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.