Tamil Nadu cabinet approves Rs 31,592 cr investments for 46 projects; over 61,500 jobs expected



In aerospace components manufacturing, Aequs Group will produce aircraft engine and gearbox components. Schneider Electric Group will expand manufacturing operations, including cooling equipment.

In the life sciences sector, Bharat Biotech Group will establish a life sciences products park.

Heavy engineering and advanced manufacturing investments include projects by Caterpillar Inc. for construction machinery and equipment manufacturing, while Boeing will set up an advanced aerospace research and development centre.

In advanced materials, Saint-Gobain will undertake the manufacturing of glass products.

The State government stated that the projects reinforce Tamil Nadu's position as a leading investment destination in India, with a strong focus on high-technology manufacturing, job creation and balanced regional industrial growth.

